3 suspected Maoists killed in Bijapur, arms & explosives recovered

RAIPUR: Three suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar’s Bijapur district on Sunday, police said. The security forces in the National Park area of Bijapur district recovered the bodies of three uniformed Maoists following the encounter (AP/ Representative photo)

The security forces in the National Park area of Bijapur district recovered the bodies of three uniformed Maoists following the encounter, according to a statement issued by Bijapur police.

The operation, which began on Saturday, was launched based on intelligence inputs about Maoist activity in the dense forested region of the park.

“A fierce encounter began on Sunday morning and lasted for several hours. During a search of the encounter site, security personnel recovered automatic weapons, explosives, and other Maoist-related materials,” the statement further said.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased Maoists, who were found in uniform. The operation is ongoing, with security forces continuing to comb the area for any remaining Maoists.

“More details are awaited,” the statement added.