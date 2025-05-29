3 suspects detained in murder of 32-year-old in Bantwal: Police

Day after the murder of a 32-year-old man in Mangaluru district, the police has detained three suspects, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah said that the police have been instructed to arrest the accused soon. Abdul Rahiman’s funeral procession witnessed thousands of supporters on Wednesday. (PTI)

According to the complaint filed at the Bantwal Rural police station by local resident and ambulance driver Mohammad Nissar, the attack on Abdul Rahim (32), secretary of Koltamajalu Jumma Masjid, and his co-worker Kalandar Shafi (29 was premeditated.

“The attack was carried out by a gang of 15 people, including Deepak and Sumit Acharya, both known to the victims. The assailants lured Rahim and Shafi to a house in Ira Kodi, Kuryal village, under the pretext of sand delivery. As the two were unloading the material, they were ambushed — dragged out of their pick-up truck and brutally assaulted with swords, knives, and iron rods,” the complaint stated.

An officer said that Shafi, though seriously injured, managed to identify two of the assailants while en route to the hospital, information which was conveyed to police by Nissar. Rahim succumbed to his injuries shortly after the attack, the complaint added.

Police have filed an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 103 (murder), 109 (abetment), 118(1) and 118(2) (concealing design to commit offence), 190 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 191(1), 191(2), and 191(3) (related to grievous hurt and unlawful assembly). The FIR has named 15 as accused, with two — Deepak and Sumit — identified by the survivor.

According to officials, Deepak and Sumith are among the three who have been detained.

“Investigation has just begun as police were busy with the bandobast (security deployment) due to the tense atmosphere prevailing and priority was given to ensure peaceful cremation,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) R Hitendra said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah, told reporters: “I got to know about the murder at Bantwal in Mangaluru. I have told police to immediately arrest the accused persons.”

The killing, which occurred on Tuesday, comes less than a month after the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in the same district. The proximity of the two incidents has sparked speculation of retaliatory motives, though police say investigations are ongoing.

In response, police presence has been intensified in key areas, including Koltamajalu, Surathkal, Gurupura, Bajpe, and Kaikamba. Additional security personnel from Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, and Karwar have been deployed across sensitive zones. Surveillance has been increased, with mobile patrol units and checkpoints established to monitor movement and curb the spread of rumours.

Warning against inflammatory social media content, Hitendra said: “Action will be taken against those sharing provocative posts or hate speech. Many of these accounts operate from abroad and spread falsehoods. The public is urged not to believe everything online.”

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNS have been imposed across Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia, Kadaba, and Mangaluru taluks to prevent further unrest.

Health minister and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the incident and confirmed he had spoken to ADGP R Hitendra, as well as the deputy commissioner and SP of Mangaluru district, to assess the situation. ADGP Hitendra visited the region on Wednesday.

Abdul Rahim, who operated a goods vehicle for a living, leaves behind two children. Police have maintained that he had no criminal background or known affiliations with any organisation. As investigations continue, a team led by a deputy superintendent of police has been tasked with tracking down the remaining accused and uncovering the motive behind the killing.

With inputs from PTI