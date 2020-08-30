e-paper
Home / India News / 3 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter; 1 soldier dies in gunfight

3 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter; 1 soldier dies in gunfight

The encounter ensued after terrorists fired upon a checkpoint manned by Police and CRPF at Pantha Chowk, a police official said.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 08:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Three terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter that broke out at Pantha Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
Three terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter that broke out at Pantha Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar(HT file photo)
         

Three terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter that broke out at Pantha Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Saturday night. An Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police also lost his life in the encounter.   

The encounter ensued after terrorists fired upon a checkpoint manned by Police and CRPF at Pantha Chowk, a police official said.

The joint parties of the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation there. During the search, terrorists fired upon search parties again, who retaliated, leading to an encounter, said the official.

The operation is underway and more details are awaited.

