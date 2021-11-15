Home / India News / 3 terrorists killed in Arunachal: official
3 terrorists killed in Arunachal: official

There was no statement from the Assam Rifles yet on the incident and no clarity on whether any member of the armed forces sustained injuries
The three terrorists were killed days after an ambush near the Myanmar border in Manipur left five soldiers, including a colonel, his wife, and their eight-year-old son, dead on Saturdays. (ANI Photo/Representative use)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 02:21 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

Three terrorists of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K-YA)’s Yung Aung faction were killed in an exchange of fire with Assam Rifles personnel near the India-Myanmar border at Khogla in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district on Monday, an official said.

“I have been informed by the commanding officer of Assam Rifles at Khonsa that three cadres of NSCN-K-YA were killed in the encounter that took place around 8 am on Monday,” Longding deputy commissioner Bani Lego told HT over the phone.

There was no statement from the Assam Rifles yet on the incident and no clarity on whether any member of the armed forces sustained injuries.

The three were killed days after an ambush near the Myanmar border in Manipur left five soldiers, including a colonel, his wife, and their eight-year-old son, dead on Saturday.

The Revolutionary People’s Front, a group under which the People’s Liberation Army Manipur operates, jointly claimed responsibility for the ambush along with the Manipur Naga People’s Front.

The ambush came at a time when the security situation in the Northeast had improved significantly in the army’s assessment, and a planned and gradual drawdown of soldiers is underway there.

