‘3 times…’: Composer Ricky Kej blasts Air India for downgrading flight seat without refund

Grammy winning composer Ricky Kej blasted Air India for downgrading him from business class and refusing to offer him a refund. He claimed that this is the third time in a year this has happened to him and no clarification had been offered by the airline. The 3 time Indian American Grammy winning composer, posted on X that this is the third time he has been downgraded from business class by Air India and was denied a refund as well

In a post on X, the Indian-American composer said he had booked and paid for a business class ticket from Mumbai to Bengaluru, when he was informed that he had been downgraded at the departure gate.

Ricky Kej also added that no reasoning was provided for the downgrade and the staff refused to give him a refund.

“Air India really needs to introspect and see if they are capable of running an airline in the first place,” he posted in a thread on X, calling out Air India.

Kej said the way the airline had responded was not befitting a reputed brand, saying "Since this ‘downgrading’ on Air India happens so often (3 times just with me), you would imagine that they have protocol in place. Immediate refund, options for other flights, immediate intimation and apology for discomfort."

“They do none of the above, and instead are rude, clueless, high-handed and behave as if they are doing a huge favor to you by just boarding you,” he said.

Air India responded to his thread asking to resolve the matter privately and through sharing a resolution on DMs, but their move quickly backfired.

Kej posted, “Don't lie, that is the least you can do. Your message does not have any indication on the exact amount of refund, the mode of receiving it. Just giving vague percentages does not help anyone.”

After receiving a service call from Air India, Ricky Kej doubled down and claimed that the airline did not give any update on the amount of the refund or why the downgrade took place. He also threatened legal action if he did not receive a 100 per cent refund from the airline.

Kej alleged that throughout the process staff had spoken to him rudely and offered no clarity on the situation.

Air India responded saying that they would address the situation as efficiently as possible.