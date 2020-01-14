3 UP men booked under NSA for instigating violence in stir: Police

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 01:23 IST

Bhadohi police booked three persons on Monday under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly hatching a conspiracy and instigating people to pelt stones during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in several parts of Uttar Pradesh on December 20.

According to the police, the investigation revealed that three persons, identified as Tanbir Hayat Khan, Tavis and Sayanm Wasim aka Khurram Ansari, had instigated people.

“All three persons have been booked under the NSA for hatching a conspiracy and instigating people,” said Rambadan Singh, superintendent of police (SP).

“Seventeen people have been identified from among those involved in the stone pelting and efforts are on to ensure their arrest,” he added.

A day after the protests, the police had put up posters carrying photographs of protesters who allegedly instigated violence during the protests. The police has also promised the locals that they will be given a reward, if they helped in nabbing the miscreants. They also assured that the identification of the informants will be kept secret.

Nearly 165 people, including 150 unidentified, were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the protests in Bhadohi.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament on December 11 has triggered protests across the nation.

In Uttar Pradesh, protests against the CAA turned violent on December 20 after the police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the agitators.

Incidents of violence, arson, and stone-pelting were also reported from the various part of the state even as CrPC’s Section 144 was imposed in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation.

At least 19 people have died in separate incidents of violence during anti-CAA protests across the state.