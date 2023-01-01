3 workers killed, 3 injured in blaze at firecracker factory in Solapur district

Pune: At least three people were killed and as many others were injured after a major fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, police said.

According to the police, the fire erupted at the unit located near Pangari village in Barshi taluka, around 400km from Mumbai, at 2.30 pm. Though the firecracker factory employed 60 workers, it was not immediately confirmed how many of them were at the site, which was closed on Sunday, when the blaze erupted, said a senior police officer.

“As per our information, as of now three people have died and three more are injured in the fire that broke out in a firecrackers factory near Barshi,” superintendent of police (SP), Solapur Rural, Shirish Sardeshpande said. “Police and fire brigade teams are deployed at the site and all necessary help is provided for the victim.”

The deceased workers, all women, are yet to be identified, police said.

Initial reports suggest the fire broke out due to firecrackers stored at the factory, but the exact cause will be ascertained after a detailed investigation, said an officer from Solapur Rural police.

All injured people were shifted to the government hospital in Barshi, said the officer. “However, one woman who was seriously injured was shifted to hospital in Osmanabad,” the officer added.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited the site of another fire in Nashik district, said, “All steps are being taken to rescue the persons and injured have been provided necessary aid.”

Local residents who first reached the spot to rescue people alleged that it took at least an hour for the fire brigade team to reach the spot. The firecracker unit is located on a hillock and there are no other industries nearby.