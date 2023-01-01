Home / India News / 3 workers killed, 3 injured in blaze at firecracker factory in Solapur district

3 workers killed, 3 injured in blaze at firecracker factory in Solapur district

india news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 11:51 PM IST

Pune: At least three people were killed and as many others were injured after a major fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, police said

Probe revealed that the man who accidentally fired the gun would do this on every New Year, said police. (HT)
Probe revealed that the man who accidentally fired the gun would do this on every New Year, said police. (HT)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Pune: At least three people were killed and as many others were injured after a major fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, police said.

According to the police, the fire erupted at the unit located near Pangari village in Barshi taluka, around 400km from Mumbai, at 2.30 pm. Though the firecracker factory employed 60 workers, it was not immediately confirmed how many of them were at the site, which was closed on Sunday, when the blaze erupted, said a senior police officer.

“As per our information, as of now three people have died and three more are injured in the fire that broke out in a firecrackers factory near Barshi,” superintendent of police (SP), Solapur Rural, Shirish Sardeshpande said. “Police and fire brigade teams are deployed at the site and all necessary help is provided for the victim.”

The deceased workers, all women, are yet to be identified, police said.

Initial reports suggest the fire broke out due to firecrackers stored at the factory, but the exact cause will be ascertained after a detailed investigation, said an officer from Solapur Rural police.

All injured people were shifted to the government hospital in Barshi, said the officer. “However, one woman who was seriously injured was shifted to hospital in Osmanabad,” the officer added.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited the site of another fire in Nashik district, said, “All steps are being taken to rescue the persons and injured have been provided necessary aid.”

Local residents who first reached the spot to rescue people alleged that it took at least an hour for the fire brigade team to reach the spot. The firecracker unit is located on a hillock and there are no other industries nearby.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out