3-year-old kidnapped from Delhi found 1,000 km away in Bihar; accused woman had 6 daughters, wanted a son

A three-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped from a government hospital in west Delhi was safely recovered from Bihar’s Munger district after police tracked the accused woman across more than 1,000 km, officials said on Monday.

Bihar woman with 6 daughters allegedly stole toddler from Delhi hospital, found 1,000 km away. (PTI)

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The woman was identified as 31-year-old Chunari Devi, a temporary resident of Madipur and a native of Bihar’s Banka district.

The toddler went missing on August 27 while he was playing near his mother, who had gone to the hospital to collect medicines, police said. A case was registered at Khyala police station after a PCR call was received around noon, news agency PTI reported.

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CCTV trail helps police trace woman

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby areas and spotted Chunari Devi carrying the child away.

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{{^usCountry}} Police then tracked her movements through multiple CCTV cameras. The footage showed her travelling towards Madipur village in an e-rickshaw, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police then tracked her movements through multiple CCTV cameras. The footage showed her travelling towards Madipur village in an e-rickshaw, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Local inquiries revealed that she had left Delhi and travelled to her native state.

Acting on technical surveillance and local intelligence, a police team travelled to Asnaha village in Munger district in Bihar, where the child was safely recovered, officials said.

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Woman allegedly wanted to raise the boy

Devi was also traced and joined the investigation. During questioning, she allegedly told police that she was a mother of six daughters and, due to medical complications, was unable to have another child.

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Police said she allegedly kidnapped the boy with the intention of raising him as her own son.

The child was subsequently brought back to Delhi and reunited with his family.

Infant kidnapped from Ghaziabad

Last month, a three-month-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from his home in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad and was later rescued after police arrested seven people linked to a suspected child-selling racket.

The infant was taken on August 9 while his parents were at home, police said. An FIR was registered the next day under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s kidnapping provision.

Police found that the child had allegedly been passed through several people and was to be sold to a couple in Haryana for ₹5-6 lakh. The suspects were traced using CCTV footage and surveillance and arrested from Farrukhnagar near Tila Morh. The child was safely rescued.

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Police also said some of the suspects had allegedly facilitated the sale of a minor girl about 18 months earlier and were investigating the case further.