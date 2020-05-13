e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 30,000 Indians to be evacuated from 31 nations in phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission

30,000 Indians to be evacuated from 31 nations in phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission

During the first phase of the Vande Bharat mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are scheduled to operate a total 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to bring 14,800 Indians from 12 countries.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 14:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Indian nationals, who were stranded in Singapore amid Covid-19 pandemic, wait for screening after they were brought by a special Air India flight at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Friday.
Indian nationals, who were stranded in Singapore amid Covid-19 pandemic, wait for screening after they were brought by a special Air India flight at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI File Photo )
         

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that 30,000 Indians will return from 31 countries on 149 flights between May 16 and 22, the duration for the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

During the first phase of the Vande Bharat mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are scheduled to operate a total 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to bring 14,800 Indians from 12 countries on a payment basis.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 74,200 people and killed around 2,400 people in the country till now. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period.

tags
top news
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
UP scraps multiple allowances of employees, aims to save Rs 1500 cr a year
UP scraps multiple allowances of employees, aims to save Rs 1500 cr a year
‘He’s unbelievable’: Former Pak batsman says Kohli is ‘best across formats’
‘He’s unbelievable’: Former Pak batsman says Kohli is ‘best across formats’
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In