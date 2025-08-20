30-year-old suspected Pakistani spy detained in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

A 30-year-old man, suspected of spying for Pakistan, was detained by military intelligence (MI) in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and later handed over to Kotwali police. A 30-year-old man suspected of spying for Pakistan was detained by Military Intelligence in Jaisalmer.(Representational image )

The accused, identified as Jivan Khan, 30, a resident of the Sankada area, had previously worked at a restaurant located within the military area in Jaisalmer, news agency ANI reported, citing unnamed officials.

The accused man“was trying to regain entry into the Army station on Tuesday (August 19) when he was stopped at the gate,” ANI reported, quoting sources as saying.

Following the examination of his mobile phone for suspicious activity, Khan was detained by military intelligence (MI) personnel and handed over to Kotwali police on Tuesday night, said officials.

During questioning, he reportedly “admitted to having relatives in Pakistan.” Khan is expected to be presented before the joint interrogation centre (JIC), where multiple security agencies will carry out further questioning, officials added.

This is the fourth suspected spy case in Jaisalmer this month. On August 13, a contractual manager at a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house near the Chandan Field Firing Range was also arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.

According to Rajasthan CID (security), Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Almora in Uttarakhand, “was found to be in contact with Pakistani intelligence agency through social media and was allegedly passing on sensitive details about the movement of DRDO scientists and Army officers engaged in missile and weapons testing at the firing range.”