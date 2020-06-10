e-paper
Home / India News / 31 Odisha firemen, 12 NDRF staff test Covid-19 positive on return from cyclone-hit Bengal

31 Odisha firemen, 12 NDRF staff test Covid-19 positive on return from cyclone-hit Bengal

NDRF sources said the 62 soldiers who have tested positive are part of the 173-member force that had gone to Bengal for Cyclone Amphan relief and restoration work and returned to Odisha on June 3.

india Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:52 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Over the last few days, 50 soldiers of the 3rd battalion of the National Disaster Response Force in Mundali area of Cuttack and 12 personnel of Odisha fire services had tested positive for Covid-19.
Over the last few days, 50 soldiers of the 3rd battalion of the National Disaster Response Force in Mundali area of Cuttack and 12 personnel of Odisha fire services had tested positive for Covid-19.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

At least, 32 personnel of the Odisha fire services and 12 staff of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who were part of the group that had gone to West Bengal to help in restoration work in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan last month, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Over the last few days, 50 soldiers of the 3rd battalion of the National Disaster Response Force in Mundali area of Cuttack and 12 personnel of Odisha fire services had tested positive for Covid-19. Taking today’s test results into account, 62 soldiers of the NDRF and 44 personnel of Odisha fire services have tested positive for Covid-19.

NDRF sources said the 62 soldiers who have tested positive are part of the 173-member force that had gone to Bengal for Cyclone Amphan relief and restoration work and returned to Odisha on June 3. Besides, the 44 fire services personnel are part of the 376 personnel of the Odisha Fire Services that had been deployed in Bengal.

“All of them are asymptomatic,” said a fire services official.

Following their rescue and restoration work, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had thanked the fire services personnel and sent a letter to Odisha chief secretary for standing with Bengal.

