32,000 Covid patients treated under Ayushman Bharat: Centre

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 01:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Around 32,000 patients have received treatment for Covid-19 across India, and 335,000 cashless tests have been performed in past six months under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, the government has said.

“...whenever I got an opportunity to go outside India and be a part of any forum, I found that every country would look up to India and give example of Ayushman Bharat scheme as a successful implementation of healthcare initiative,” said Union minister for health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday, while inaugurating a four-day international conference launched to mark two years of the scheme.

