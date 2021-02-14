3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur
An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Sunday afternoon, the meteorological department said.
However, there was no report of any casualty or damage to property.
Tremors were felt in and around the district at 3.49 pm. The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km northeast in Bilaspur, the MeT department said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab: SAD accuses Cong of misusing civil, police machinery in civic body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Put Electricity Amendment Bill in public domain: Engineers federation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7-hour daily load-shedding begins in Meghalaya due to power purchase dues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll reaches 50, 154 still missing after a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K police foil major terror plot in Jammu, seize IED from al-Badr man
- Police said the al-Badr man who was arrested is a resident of Pulwama and is a student at a nursing college in Chandigarh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi inaugurates key projects in Chennai ahead of assembly polls
- Modi announced that the Centre has accepted the demand of the Devendrakula Velalar community that they should be known by their heritage name, a day after a bill to modify the list of Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
App launched in Kerala to help people, doctors treat snake bites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K police seize two packets of small arms in Samba sector
- A police patrol found the packets hidden in bushes in the Jhang area of Samba.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi shared Google 'toolkit' with Greta Thunberg, say Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu IED recovery: We were on high alert, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will energise India’s growth trajectory: PM Modi launches projects in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corbett landscape preps for bird census from Feb 16 after 13 years
- Twenty-one teams of five members each will carry out the bird census from February 16 to 18 in 12 ranges of Kalagarh tiger reserve and Ramnagar forest division under Corbett Tiger Reserve landscape.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: ICG recovers bodies of crew trapped inside offshore vessel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has over 5,600 techies in prisons, 27.37 % inmates 'illiterate': Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox