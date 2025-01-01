3.2-magnitude earthquake tremors rock Gujarat's Kutch district

A tremor of 3.2 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Wednesday morning, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. On Wednesday morning, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck Gujarat's Kutch area.(Unsplash/representational)

No casualty or damage to property was reported, the district administration said.

The tremor was recorded at 10.24 am, with its epicentre located 23 kilometres north-north east (NNE) of Bhachau, as per the Gandhinagar-based ISR.

Last month, the region recorded four seismic activities of more than 3 magnitude, including a 3.2 magnitude tremor three days ago with its epicentre also close to Bhachau.

Also read: 5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Luzon in Philippines, aftershocks possible

A 3.7 magnitude tremor hit the district on December 23 and of 3.2 magnitude on December 7, according to the ISR.

On November 18 last year, an earthquake of 4 magnitude jolted Kutch.

Earlier, on November 15, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Patan in north Gujarat, as per the ISR data.

Gujarat is a high earthquake-risk area.

It suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, according to the data of the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

The earthquake in Kutch on January 26, 2001 was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries, according to the GSDMA.

Also read: 4.5-magnitude earthquake tremors jolt Tajikistan

A large number of towns and villages in the district had suffered almost complete destruction in the earthquake, which killed nearly 13,800 persons and left 1.67 lakh others injured.