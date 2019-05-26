35 injured in Bengal as clashes continue

At least 35 people have been injured in continuing political clashes across West Bengal since Saturday night.

The violence was reported from Birbhum, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, West Midnapore, and South 24 Parganas districts. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers allegedly took over several party offices of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). BJP leader Mukul Roy said his party does not support such activities.

North Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh was allegedly heckled at Dinhata, where he had gone to vacate a local TMC office that BJP workers forcefully captured after the party won the Cooch Behar seat.

BJP workers also heckled forest minister Binay Krishna Barman at Ghokshadanga in Cooch Behar and threw stones at his car.

Five men were injured when TMC and BJP supporters clashed at Gopinathpur and Kharar areas in West Midnapore on Sunday morning. A TMC office was ransacked at Gopinathpur, alleged party leader Shankar Dolui. A TMC worker was also injured in the district’s Narayangarh area but local BJP leader Antara Bhattacharya said her party was not involved in the violence.

Political violence has continued in the state since the announcement of Lok Sabha polls in March and even after declaration of the results on May 23. Both TMC and BJP have blamed each other for the violence.

The BJP registered its best performance in national polls in West Bengal. It won 18 out of 42 seats in the state.

First Published: May 26, 2019 23:28 IST