35-year-old sanitation worker first to get Covid-19 vaccine in Meghalaya
Shillong
U Sharlestin Susngi, 35, a sanitation supervisor at the North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), became the first person in Meghalaya to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
“I feel normal and okay and I am grateful to the authorities for ensuring that the frontline workers have been given priority to receive the vaccine first. People should not be afraid to receive it as it is meant for their protection,” he said.
Over 800 health workers across the state were scheduled to be vaccinated on day one of the immunisation drive.
This week, the state received 35,000 vaccine doses for vaccination in the first phase when 16,000 health workers will receive the first dose.
Chief minister Conrad K Sangma, who launched the vaccination drive in Shillong, called the nation-wide roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine a historic and proud moment for the country. He added the launch is a positive step in the year-long fight against the virus.
“We have been fighting Covid-19 for almost a year now and this has really taken a big toll… on the nation, on the economy and lives of every citizen of this nation and today this vaccine roll out is a very positive step towards our fight against Covid-19.”
He asked people to not let their guard down against the virus and follow all necessary protocols to contain the spread of the disease.
