A case of human trafficking and exploitation was registered against 35-year-old man and another in Kolar district for allegedly selling his one-month baby boy to a childless couple last year to allegedly clear his debt, police said, adding that the baby has been returned to his mother. The incident reportedly occurred within the Bangarpet police station limits in Kolar district. (File photo)

Police quoted the complaint filed by the baby’s mother, Pavitra (25) as stating that she had delivered a boy on June 21, 2023. The incident reportedly occurred within the Bangarpet police station limits in Kolar district.

Pavitra had filed the complaint with the Kolar district child protection unit on May 11 stating that her husband, Muniraju (35), had allegedly sold the baby to a childless couple in Bangarpet taluk to allegedly clear his debts through a mediator, Valli. She further alleged that she could not file the complaint earlier her husband used to threaten her. The police registered the case on May 12.

KGF superintendent of police K M Shantharaju said: “We have registered a case under IPC Section 370 (human trafficking and exploitation) at Bangarpet police station, following a complaint from the mother. A preliminary investigation suggests that it is a case of adoption, as the childless couple had been trying to have a baby for past seven years. We are verifying whether any monetary transaction has taken place in this regard, as it would constitute an illegal adoption since no procedures were followed according to the law.”

A district child protection unit official said: “We received a complaint from the infant’s mother, Pavitra, on Monday. The childless couple, residing in Bangarpet taluk, has had no children in the seven years since their marriage.”

“Through a mediator, they adopted the infant in August 2023. We filed a complaint with the police and registered a case against Valli and Muniraju. Police personnel and we tracked the infant and took him into custody. He was returned to Pavitra on Monday. Further investigation is ongoing,” he added.