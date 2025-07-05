Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
36 injured after 5 buses collide in Amarnath Yatra convoy; new buses arranged

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Updated on: Jul 05, 2025 11:00 AM IST

The convoy had stopped for breakfast when the last bus rammed into four others. Most pilgrims sustained minor injuries and were treated at the district hospital

At least 36 Amarnath Yatris, including children, were injured on Saturday morning after five buses of the Pahalgam-bound convoy collided with each other at Chanderkote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, police said.

Pilgrims prepare food under a tree as they wait to get themselves registered for the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu.(PTI)
“Majority of them suffered minor injuries and were treated at the district hospital. They want to resume their pilgrimage and buses are being arranged for them. Three to four pilgrims may not be able to continue their pilgrimage,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Ramban Kulbir Singh said.

Deputy commissioner Ramban Ilyas Khan visited the hospital where the injured pilgrims were taken after the accident.

The convoy was stopping for pilgrims to have breakfast when the last bus hit the four buses. “Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of brake failure. After the last bus hit the stationary convoy, it triggered a chain reaction and in the process four buses were hit,” Singh said.

Singh added that the last bus that trailed the convoy was a private bus from Madhya Pradesh.

A convoy of over 110 vehicles had left Jammu this morning for the cave shrine.

Further investigation into the accident is underway, Singh added.

The fourth batch of 6,979 pilgrims -- 5,196 men, 1,427 women, 24 children, 331 sadhus and sadhvis, and one transgender -- left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in two separate convoys between 3.30 am and 4.05 am.

While 4,226 pilgrims left in 161 vehicles for Nunwan base camp for the 48-kilometre traditional Pahalgam route, 2,753 pilgrims were headed for the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in 151 vehicles.

