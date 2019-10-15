38% Patiala farmers yet to get straw management machines

india

Oct 15, 2019

Though paddy harvesting has already picked up momentum in the state and state government has made tall claims of putting extensive efforts to curb farm-fires, the agriculture department has so far failed to deliver subsidised machines to 38% of the farmers for in-situ management of paddy and stubble.

In Patiala, around 653 applicants have applied for subsidised machines and only 404 of them have been able to get the machines.

The Punjab government has failed to deliver machines to farmers on time and has missed the deadline (10 October) .The last date has now been extended to October 20.

To curb the practice of stubble burning, which is harmful for both health and environment, the Punjab government is providing a variety of machines, including happy seeders, multchers, straw shredders and super straw management systems on 50% subsidy to individual farmers and 80% subsidy to farmer groups.

An official, requesting anonymity, said the Patiala agriculture department has received around 224 applications from individual farmers and 429 from farmer groups. However the department has delivered straw management machines only to 142 individual farmers and 262 machines to farmer groups.

He added, “The manufacturing units are failing to meet the demand. Therefore, the date of giving benefit of subsidy on machines has been extended.

Arvinder Singh, chief agriculture officer, Patiala, said, “The date has been extended to October 20. Applicants have been asked to deposit the bills of machines. Those who will deposit the bill before October 20, will able to get straw management machines.”

Oct 15, 2019