Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
3-year-old rape survivor dies in UP's Banda during treatment

PTI |
Jun 12, 2025 07:39 PM IST

The girl went missing from her home on June 3 and was found the next day in a forest area. 

A three-year-old girl who was allegedly raped earlier this month died during treatment on Thursday, police said.

3-year-old rape survivor dies in UP's Banda during treatment(Representational)
"The girl was raped in a village in Chilla police station area on June 3. She died during treatment at a hospital in Kanpur. The body of the girl was cremated by the family members," Banda police said in a statement on its social media account X.

The girl went missing from her home on June 3 and was found the next day in a forest area. She was rushed to a hospital, Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal said.

The accused in the case, Sunil Nishad, 24, was arrested after an encounter and sent to jail.

The SP said that since the girl died during treatment after her postmortem report is received, more sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will be included in the FIR.

