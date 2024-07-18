4 AIIMS Patna students questioned by CBI in NEET-UG paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned four undergraduate students from AIIMS Patna in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials said Thursday. The NEET-UG paper leak case: Four students from AIIMS Patna were taken by a CBI team to be interrogated. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)

GK Paul, director of AIIMS Patna, said the students had cooperated with the authorities and have not come back from their interrogation yet.

“I don't know if they will be arrested or if they are even involved, but the CBI has taken four students with them," he said.

The students questioned by the CBI have been identified as Chandan Singh, Rahul Anant, Kumar Shanu and second year student Karan Jain, Paul said.

The students were taken from their hostel on campus after the institute was informed by the CBI that they would need to be taken in for questioning. Their rooms have been sealed while the probe is ongoing.

Their photographs, mobiles and other details were provided to the CBI and the director, dean of academics and warden were present when the CBI team arrived.

The CBI also arrested a prime suspect and one other in the NEET-UG paper leak case on July 17 in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. The two apparently stole papers from the trunk belonging to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

A special court has sent the accused from Hazaribagh, Pankaj Kumar to 14-day CBI custody and his accomplice Raju Singh to 10 days of custody.

The total number of arrests in the case have reached 14 till now, with cases filed regarding theft and leakage of papers, impersonation and other irregularities. The NTA is also being questioned about the case in the Supreme Court, which is hearing 40 NEET-UG petitions on July 18.