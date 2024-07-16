NEET paper leak case: Two more accused arrested by the CBI

With the arrest of two more persons including a mastermind from Patna and Hazaribagh, CBI on Tuesday claimed that the one of the accused is the key conspirator of NEET-UG paper leak case. CBI on Tuesday claimed that the one of the accused is the key conspirator of NEET-UG paper leak case. (Representative image)

Those arrested were identified as--Pankaj Kumar alias Aditya and Rajkumar Singh alias Raju. Pankaj, a 2017-batch civil engineer from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur, was arrested from Patna while his aide Raju Singh arrested from Hazaribagh.

CBI officials claimed that Pankaj alias Aditya is bigger player than Rajesh Ranjan alias Rocky who was arrested on July 11 from Dhanbad.

Official familiar with the matter told HT that Pankaj, a resident of Bokaro in Jharkhand, stole the question paper from a National Testing Agency's (NTA) trunk in Hazaribagh and distributed to other members of the gang. Raju Singh allegedly helped Pankaj in stealing the paper, distributing them to other gang members. During interrogation the arrested accused confessed that they committed the crime in order to earn money.

Raju runs a guest house at Ram Nagar Chowk at Hazaribagh. Some of the aspirants reportedly stayed in the guest house and were in touch with arrested Oasis school principal and vice principal. CBI sealed the guest house till further order.

Both the arrested accused will be produced before the special CBI court in Patna and probe agency will take them on remand for further interrogation.