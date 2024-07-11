NEET UG 2024 case: SC all set to hear petitions today, here are the latest developments

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud will hear a batch of petitions that concerns the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 on July 11, 2024. Student organisations protest over the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court ordered the NTA to make disclosures on when the question paper leak took place, how the papers were leaked and the time duration between the occurrence of the paper leak and the actual conduct of the NEET-UG examination on May 5. " It is an admitted fact there is a leak. The nature of the leak is what we are considering. The leak cannot be disputed. The consequences of it is what we are considering,” the CJI said.

Opposing the idea of a re-test, the Centre asserted that a comprehensive report from IIT-Madras refutes allegations of widespread malpractices or illicit benefits to candidates at some select centres.

Based on the stance, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, also filed an affidavit separately in the top court, maintaining that so far only 47 candidates have been suspected of indulging in the NEET UG 2024 paper leak and irregularities relating to OMR sheets.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is the entrance examination for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in government and private institutions nationwide. Allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the exam and the controversy of awarding grace marks to some students marred the NEET-UG 2024 exam that was held on May 5, 2024.

IIT Madras Data Analysis Report

As per the data analysis report by IIT Madras, there is neither any indication of mass malpractice nor a localised set of candidates being benefitted leading to abnormal scores.

According to the Centre, IIT-Madras conducted a thorough analysis of the top 140,000 ranks for 2023 and 2024 to detect any abnormalities. This analysis aimed to identify if any centres or cities showed signs of undue advantage to a large number of students due to malpractices.

Find the latest developments in the Supreme Court hearing on NEET UG 2024 here.