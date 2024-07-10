HT Poll | Should NEET UG Re-exam be conducted for all students who appeared in May 2024? Here's what netizens think

A bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the pleas on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET UG 2024 on July 11, 2024. Earlier the Supreme Court said that if the integrity of the medical entrance exam is compromised and its question paper leaked through social media, a re-test must be considered. Students holding placards protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in Bhopal. (ANI)

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, leading the bench, also directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to make full disclosure in three aspects – when the paper leak first took place, how question papers were disseminated and the time duration between the occurrence of the leak and the actual conduct of the exam.

Hindustan Times conducted a poll to know the public opinion on whether the NEET UG Re-exam be conducted for all students who appeared in May 2024.

As per the poll, 727 people have submitted their responses, of which 68% feel that NEET UG Re-exam should be conducted for all students who appeared in May 2024.

26% of the people who responded to the poll feel that the medical entrance exam NEET UG 2024 re-exam should not be conducted for all students who appeared in May 2024 and 6% of the respondents are unsure if the re-exam should be conducted or not.

Recently, the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the NEET UG examination, told the Supreme Court that scrapping the exam would be "counterproductive" and "seriously jeopardise" lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.

Earlier on June 21, 2024, HT conducted another poll to know the public opinion on whether the NEET exam 2024 should be scrapped completely, or re-exam for a few as planned the correct approach? Of the 1934 respondents, 56% of people who responded have the opinion that the NEET Exam should be scrapped completely, 40% of people think that re-exam for a few students is the correct approach and 4% are not sure of what needs to be done.

