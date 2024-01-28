 4 arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls from Arunachal: Assam police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / 4 arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls from Arunachal: Assam police

4 arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls from Arunachal: Assam police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 28, 2024 02:47 PM IST

Silchar: The Assam police in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh police arrested four men, including a constable of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBN), from Guwahati and some other parts of the state for abducting and sexually assaulting two minor girls, officials said on Sunday.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

According to the officials, the minor girls from Andhra Pradesh’s Itanagar went missing on January 20. An investigation was started following a missing complaint from the family members.

Officials said that the Arunachal police traced the minors’ GPS location in Guwahati and contacted Assam police for support.

In collaboration with Guwahati police, the Itanagar police rescued the minors from a hotel in Guwahati on January 22, according to the officials.

After the rescue operation, police arrested four persons based on the initial investigation reports and details received from the girls.

Police said that the girls had gone on a trip to Assam but were abducted from a railway station and taken to Guwahati where they were sexually assaulted by the four men.

Itanagar superintendent of police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said the arrested persons include a 37-year-old 2nd IRBn constable, a 30-year-old beauty parlour owner from Guwahati and two others aged 22 and 23, respectively.

The SP said that the beauty parlour owner from Guwahati runs a racket. “They trap young girls and force them into illegal activities.”

According to the police, a large racket is active in Guwahati and other parts of the Northeast running illegal businesses in the name of beauty parlours and similar services.

“We are interrogating the arrested persons for more information regarding the case,” the SP said.

