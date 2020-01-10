e-paper
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / India News / 4 CITU workers held for blocking Nobel laureate Michael Levitt in Kerala

4 CITU workers held for blocking Nobel laureate Michael Levitt in Kerala

Levitt, who won the Nobel in 2013 in chemistry, was on a three-day visit as a state guest, when protesters blocked his houseboat on Wednesday, stranding him for almost two hours. The boat was allowed to leave only after boat operators alerted officials.

Four workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-controlled Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) were arrested on Thursday for allegedly blocking the houseboat carrying Nobel laureate Michael Levitt and his wife in the backwaters of Alappuzha during the 24-hour Bharat bandh on Wednesday.

Alappuzha district police superintendent KM Tomy said police have arrested four persons and charged them under various sections including obstructing public way, threatening and creating nuisance.

CITU state president Anathalavattom Anandan said the party will take strict action against the accused.

A district level leader of the CITU has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Levitt, who won the Nobel in 2013 in chemistry, was on a three-day visit as a state guest, when protesters blocked his houseboat on Wednesday, stranding him for almost two hours. The boat was allowed to leave only after boat operators alerted officials.

