e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 4 electrocuted as heavy rain lashes south Bengal, flood low-lying areas

4 electrocuted as heavy rain lashes south Bengal, flood low-lying areas

The India Meteorological Department had warned of heavy rain in south Bengal because of two back-to-back low pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 09:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A woman sits on a cot outside her shop along a waterlogged street near Kalighat Kali temple, in Kolkata.
A woman sits on a cot outside her shop along a waterlogged street near Kalighat Kali temple, in Kolkata.(PTI)
         

At least four people died of electrocution and one was seriously injured in Kolkata and Howrah on Thursday as intermittent heavy rain continued to lash the districts of south Bengal since Wednesday night.

In the coastal district and in the Sunderbans a few hundred families had to be shifted to local schools as many rivers breached their embankments and entered the villages. The heavy rain coupled with the spring tide triggered high waves in the sea which entered nearby towns and popular beach destinations.

The India Meteorological Department had warned on Wednesday of heavy rain in south Bengal because of two back-to-back low pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal. While one had formed on Wednesday, another is likely to form on Sunday.

Two labourers were killed inside the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata and one was seriously injured when they accidentally touched a live wire while repairing a hoarding near the elephant enclosure. Two more persons were electrocuted at Shibpur in Howrah when they touched an exposed live wire.

Many rivers across south Bengal swelled and the water gushed into some villages in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and Bankura districts.

“The water of rivers Muriganga and Kalindi entered in a few villages over the embankments as there was heavy rain during high tide. Our officials have rushed to the spot to pump out the water,” said a senior official of the irrigation department.

At Sagar block in South 24 Parganas, more than 250 families had to be shifted to schools after river water entered their houses through breaches in the embankments, said S Mondol, BDO of Sagar Island.

At Digha, a popular beach destination in East Midnapore, high waves crashed on the guard walls and entered the shops along the beach.

“During high tide the sea water entered the marine drive running parallel to the beach in places like Shankarpur, Digha, Shyampur and Jamra after high waves crashed on the guard walls,” said S Bhattacharya, SDO of Contai, a subdivision in East Midnapore district.

At Malda and Murshidabad districts, there has been large erosion by the Ganga amid the rain. While thousands are spending sleepless nights as the river is gobbling more land every day, a few hundred families have moved to safer places.

“Even though erosion is an old problem in Murshidabad, this year it has taken a serious shape. The erosion at Hossainpur, Kulidear and Parsujapur has taken serious shape. We have requested the administration to shift some families from those villages. From the TMC party we have provided them relief materials,” said Ejarat Ali, the Trinamool Congress’ block president of Farakka in Murshidabad.

In Bankura at least about a dozen villages were cut off after water started flowing over a bridge. People had to take a detour of more than 10 km to reach the village.

“Heavy rains would continue in an intermittent manner till August 25 as another low pressure is expected to form. The monsoon trough is also very active which is triggering heavy rains in south Bengal,” said an IMD official.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Pak wanted Davinder Singh to find contact inside MEA: NIA chargesheet
Pak wanted Davinder Singh to find contact inside MEA: NIA chargesheet
Pension a fundamental right, cannot be deducted without authority of law: HC
Pension a fundamental right, cannot be deducted without authority of law: HC
Yousuf would say ‘break his fingers I can’t play his spin’: Akhtar
Yousuf would say ‘break his fingers I can’t play his spin’: Akhtar
Kim Jong Un warns on economy, promotes sister, in sign of crisis
Kim Jong Un warns on economy, promotes sister, in sign of crisis
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In