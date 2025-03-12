Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 found dead in Hyderabad, cops suspect murder-suicide

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Mar 12, 2025 08:34 AM IST

Asuicide note was recovered, purportedly written by the man, from the spot, which revealed that he was suffering from financial problems and health issues

A 44-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide, before killing their two children, reportedly due to financial problems and health-related issues, at Habsiguda in Hyderabad on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

A 44-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide, before killing their two children, reportedly due to financial problems and health-related issues (File photo)
A 44-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide, before killing their two children, reportedly due to financial problems and health-related issues (File photo)

“The incident happened at around 9.30 pm at their residence on the fourth floor of an independent building in Habsiguda area. We rushed to the spot after getting a call from the neighbours and began investigation,” Osmania University police station’s inspector N Rajender told reporters. The bodies were found in separate rooms, while the children were found dead on the bed.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the couple had first administered poison to their children, before killing themselves, he said.

He further said that a suicide note was recovered, purportedly written by the man, from the spot, which revealed that he was suffering from financial problems and health issues.

In the alleged note, the man expressed deep distress over his deteriorating career and worsening health. “No one is responsible for my death. I had no other option but to end my life. Please forgive me. I have been struggling in my career and suffering physically and mentally. I have been battling diabetes, nerve-related issues, and kidney diseases,” the officer quoted the note, written in Telugu, as stating.

“We have shifted the bodies to the Gandhi Hospital for post mortem and are investigating the case,” Rajender said, adding the a case of suspicious deaths has been registered.

The inspector said the family were originally residents of Mahabubnagar district and moved to Habsiguda a year ago. The man was previously employed as a junior lecturer in a private college but had been unemployed for the past six months.

“Enquiries with his relatives revealed that the man was also into real estate business for some time and he had suffered huge losses. The prolonged joblessness and severe financial distress might have led to the mass suicides,” the inspector added.

The man’s elder brother told the police that the family had been struggling financially, but all his four brothers had been helping him regularly. “My brother was mentally depressed owing to financial issues,” he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On