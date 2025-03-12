4 found dead in Hyderabad, cops suspect murder-suicide

A 44-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide, before killing their two children, reportedly due to financial problems and health-related issues, at Habsiguda in Hyderabad on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. A 44-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide, before killing their two children, reportedly due to financial problems and health-related issues (File photo)

“The incident happened at around 9.30 pm at their residence on the fourth floor of an independent building in Habsiguda area. We rushed to the spot after getting a call from the neighbours and began investigation,” Osmania University police station’s inspector N Rajender told reporters. The bodies were found in separate rooms, while the children were found dead on the bed.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the couple had first administered poison to their children, before killing themselves, he said.

He further said that a suicide note was recovered, purportedly written by the man, from the spot, which revealed that he was suffering from financial problems and health issues.

In the alleged note, the man expressed deep distress over his deteriorating career and worsening health. “No one is responsible for my death. I had no other option but to end my life. Please forgive me. I have been struggling in my career and suffering physically and mentally. I have been battling diabetes, nerve-related issues, and kidney diseases,” the officer quoted the note, written in Telugu, as stating.

“We have shifted the bodies to the Gandhi Hospital for post mortem and are investigating the case,” Rajender said, adding the a case of suspicious deaths has been registered.

The inspector said the family were originally residents of Mahabubnagar district and moved to Habsiguda a year ago. The man was previously employed as a junior lecturer in a private college but had been unemployed for the past six months.

“Enquiries with his relatives revealed that the man was also into real estate business for some time and he had suffered huge losses. The prolonged joblessness and severe financial distress might have led to the mass suicides,” the inspector added.

The man’s elder brother told the police that the family had been struggling financially, but all his four brothers had been helping him regularly. “My brother was mentally depressed owing to financial issues,” he said.