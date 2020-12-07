4, including 2 women, killed in bear attack in Chhattisgarh

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 14:00 IST

Four people, including two women, were killed in a bear attack in Koriya district of Surguja division in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Monday.

The bear attacked the villagers when they were returning from a nearby jungle on Sunday evening after which the district administration, police and forest department launched a rescue operation, which went on till late night.

“A group of local tribals of Angwahi village were returning home after collecting forest produce from the jungle when a bear attacked them. Four of them were killed while some people climbed on trees. We got information and launched a rescue operation inside the jungle. During the rescue operations, four bodies were recovered and the rescue team managed to save a person who climbed a tree. Three others who were injured in the attack were also rescued by the team,” Inspector General of Police, Surguja Range, Ratanlal Dangi told HT.

The IG further said that the villagers reported the bear attack on Sunday evening and subsequently Collector Satyanarayan Rathore, Superintendent of Police ( SP) Chandramohan Singh and rushed to the spot along with a team.

“The rescue operation started in the evening and ended at around midnight. We have found four bodies, including two women,” the IG said.

The deceased were identified as Phool Sai, Ijaoria Sai, Rajkumari Sai and one Shivachan Sai.

“The bear was roaming around the area and the rescue team managed to shoo him away in the jungle at around 1 am. The injured were admitted to government hospital,” said the IG.