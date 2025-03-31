Menu Explore
4 injured in clash in Nagaland

PTI |
Mar 31, 2025 03:27 PM IST

Kohima, At least four persons were injured in a clash between villagers of two bordering districts of Nagaland, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthunga Patton said on Monday.

Patton said the situation is under control and appealed to people in Kiphire and Meluri districts to maintain peace and harmony.

"Deeply disturbed by the recent reports of violence, reportedly among few villages under Kiphire and Meluri districts. Such incidents not only disrupt peace but also harm the bonds that hold our communities together," the DyCM who also holds the Home portfolio said in a post on X.

He, however, did not mention the date when the clash took place.

"The situation is under control now, I urge all parties to maintain calm and work towards restoring harmony. Dialogue and understanding must prevail over conflict," Patton said on X.

The reason leading to violence is yet to be ascertained, the DyCM said.

"We have already assigned our two district Deputy Commissioners – Kiphire and Meluri, to investigate and submit a report through Commissioner Nagaland to the state government," Patton said.

Three persons sustained minor injury but were released from the hospital while only one with head injury has been brought to Kohima and is admitted, Patton told reporters after visiting the patient in Naga Hospital Authority Kohima.

"It is very unfortunate that this incident happened, but by the grace of God, the injured patient is out of danger now, as per the doctor's report," he said.

The DyCM visited the injured patient in the hospital along with Advisor for Fire & Emergency Service, Home Guards & Civil Defence and MLA of Pungro-Kiphire Assembly Constituency, S Kiusumew Yimkhiung, Advisor for New & Renewable Energy, NSDMA and MLA of Meluri seat, Z Nyusietho Nyuthe, DGP Rupin Sharma, Home Commissioner Vyasan R, and DC Meluri Mhathung Tsanglao.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

