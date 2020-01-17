e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
4 J-K politicians, under house arrest since Article 370 revocation, released

The four politicians released late Thursday night are Abdul Haq Khan from PDP, Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, Mohammad Abbas Wani and Abdul Rashid.

india Updated: Jan 17, 2020 13:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
A view of the closed market during the shutdown in Srinagar. Image used for representational purpose.
A view of the closed market during the shutdown in Srinagar. Image used for representational purpose.(ANI)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has released from house arrest four politicians – one each from the NC, PDP, PC and Congress -- after keeping them in detention for over five months following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, officials said on Friday.

The four politicians released late Thursday night include a former minister and a former deputy Speaker of the last Assembly of the erstwhile state.

“Former minister Abdul Haq Khan from PDP, former deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, former MLA Mohammad Abbas Wani from Peoples Conference and former MLA Abdul Rashid from Congress have been released from house detention,” the officials said.

