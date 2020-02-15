4 killed, 12 injured as bus rams into truck in Maharashtra’s Nagpur

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 14:34 IST

At least four people were killed and 12 others injured when a private luxury bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Saturday, police said.

The bus was carrying people to Nagpur from Tiroda in Gondia district after they attended a wedding function early in the morning. It met with the accident on Nagpur-Bhandara road near Shingori village, some 50km from Nagpur.

Police inspector of Mouda in Nagpur district, Madhukar Gite, said two people died on the spot and two others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital.

The dead have been identified as Vithabai Zhilpe, 72, Karuna Khonde, 58, Anand Athawale, 28 and Satish Jambhulkar, 35.

All the injured were admitted to a government-run medical college and hospital in Nagpur and the condition of five of them was reported to be critical, Gite said.

There were around 30 people on the bus, officials said.