4 killed, 4 injured as car overturns after stray cattle collision on NH 62

ByAparnesh Goswami
Jan 19, 2025 11:56 AM IST

A family of 8 were travelling from Bhojasar Chhota village in Sardarshahar tehsil, Churu, to attend a wedding in Pemasar, Bikaner, when the accident took place

Bikaner: Four people died and four others were injured on Saturday evening after a car overturned on NH 62 near Hansera village in Lunkaransar, said police on Sunday.

The car collided with stray cattle near Hansera village’s bus stand, causing it to overturn (Video grab)
The car collided with stray cattle near Hansera village's bus stand, causing it to overturn

The accident occurred when a car overturned after losing control due to stray cattle on the road, said an officer.

“A family of 8 were travelling from Bhojasar Chhota village in Sardarshahar tehsil, Churu, to attend a wedding in Pemasar, Bikaner, when the accident took place. The car collided with stray cattle near Hansera village’s bus stand, causing it to overturn, said assistant superintendent of police (ACP), rural, Kailash Singh Sandu.

The deceased were identified as Kalu, Bhagwandas, Sunil, and Vinod, all from Bhojasar Chhota, added Sandu.

Three injured passengers are at PBM Hospital in Bikaner, while one is being treated at Lunkaransar Hospital.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
