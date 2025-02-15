4 killed, 6 injured as Maha Kumbh devotees' van rams into truck in Gujarat

Four persons were killed and six sustained injuries after a tourist van carrying pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj rammed into a stationary truck on a highway in Gujarat's Dahod district on Saturday, police said. An official said that four pilgrims died on the spot while six others were taken to a hospital. (Representative Image)

The accident occurred around 2.15 am on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway near Limkheda, an official said.

He said a tourist van carrying 10 pilgrims rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

The deceased, including a woman, were residents of Ankleshwar in Bharuch district and Dholka in Ahmedabad district, he said.

The official said, "The pilgrims were returning from the Maha Kumbh. Four persons, including a woman, died on the spot, and six others were injured and taken to a hospital."

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Devraj Nakum (49) and his wife Jasuba (47), both from Ankleshwar, and Dholka residents Sidhraj Dabhi (32) and Ramesh Goswami (47).