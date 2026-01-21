Four persons were killed and three others, including a village sarpanch, sustained serious injuries when a car which they were travelling in collided head on with a container lorry in Telangana’s Nirmal district in the wee hours of Tuesday, the police said. 4 killed after car collides with lorry

The accident took place near Bhainsa town at around 1.30 am. The deceased were identified as Bhojaram Patel (42), Rajanna (60), Babanna (70), all residents of Kupti village in Kubeer mandal, and the car driver Vikas (35).

According to a police official from Bhainsa police station, the victims were returning to their village after calling on their relative who was ailing and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

“As they were crossing a bridge close to Bhainsa town, the driver lost control over the steering and collided with a container lorry coming in the opposite direction,” the police official said.

While four of them, including the car driver, died on the spot, three others in the car suffered grievous injuries. “Among the injured is a newly elected sarpanch Gangadhar, who suffered severe head injuries. He was shifted to a hospital in Nizamabad for better treatment. His condition is said to be serious. The other injured are undergoing treatment at local hospitals,” he said.

On coming to know about the accident, Bhainsa police rushed to the spot, inspected the scene, and shifted the bodies to the Bhainsa Area Hospital for post-mortem. “A case of accidental death has been registered and investigation is on,” the police official said, adding that over-speeding of the car could be the reason for the accident.