News / India News / 4 labourers from Bihar die of suffocation inside sceptic tank in Surat

4 labourers from Bihar die of suffocation inside sceptic tank in Surat

Reported by Maulik Pathak | Written by Kunal Gaurav
Nov 15, 2023 09:16 AM IST

Four migrant labourers from Bihar died due to suffocation while working inside a septic tank in Surat. Police are questioning senior officials of the factory.

Four migrant labourers from Bihar lost their lives due to suffocation while working inside a septic tank in a village in Surat, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred at a dyeing factory on Palsana-Katodara road on Tuesday evening.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. (HT File/Representational image)
Preliminary investigation suggests that two workers initially fell unconscious during the septic tank cleaning process, prompting two others to attempt a rescue, a police official aware of the matter said.

The process of identifying the deceased individuals, who hail from Bihar, is currently underway, the official added.

H L Rathore, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bardoli Division, said that the senior officials of the factory are being questioned.

"Four workers had gone to clean the (septic) tank and died due to suffocation. Further investigation is underway. We are questioning seniors of the factory...All the four deceased are the residents of Bihar...," DSP Rathore told ANI.

Police arrived at the scene on Wednesday morning after receiving a call at 6.30am and found the workers unconscious. Despite swift extraction, they were rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced them brought dead.

"We received a call at 6:30 am on Wednesday following which a team reached the spot and discovered that four workers had allegedly died due to suffocation," reported ANI quoting an official.

The deceased workers were living in a colony of the factory, he said.

More details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)





