4 Manipur policemen arrested, suspended for involvement in drug racket

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:23 IST

Four personnel of a police station in Manipur, which was awarded the best police station last month, were arrested and suspended for their alleged involvement in connection with the seizure of contraband drugs, sources said on Sunday.

Director general of police (DGP) LM Khaute issued a suspension order against the inspector while Tengnoupal district’s superintendent of police Th Vikramjit issued similar orders against the three other police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector.

Khaute, in his order dated November 14, said a disciplinary proceeding is being contemplated against the inspector for his “grave misconduct and dereliction of duty.”

Inspector Letkhohao Vaiphei, assistant sub-inspector T Paominlun Haokip, head constable Md Khalilup and constable (driver) Luckson Kom are from the Moreh police station, which was awarded the best police station during the 128th Manipur police raising day on October 19.

Police sources said the four personnel were arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in the seizure of 34 boxes containing Ketamine injection bottles from a house at Moreh, a commercial town bordering Myanmar on November 12.

Th Vikramjit said a case has been registered for investigation.

“It is early to comment anything as the case under investigation,” the SP said over the phone from Tengnoupal district.

Letkhohao was remanded into judicial custody till November 20 after being produced before the court of the special judge of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Manipur on Saturday and the three others till November 18, according to sources.