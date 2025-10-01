Bahraich , Police here on Wednesday recovered the bodies of four members of a family and two teenagers from a house that had been engulfed in fire, officials said. 4 members of family, 2 teenagers charred to death as house catches fire in UP's Bahraich

Two of the victims were allegedly found with their throats slit, an official said.

The incident occurred at the house of Vijay Kumar Maurya, a farmer in the Teperaha village under the Ramgaon police station area, said sub-inspector Ayodhya Singh. The officer told PTI that the house was engulfed in flames early Wednesday and villagers heard screams emanating from inside.

"After the fire was brought under control, villagers and officers managed to enter the house. They found the mutilated bodies of two local teenagers, Sunny Verma and Suraj Yadav , with fatal throat injuries from a sharp weapon in one room," Singh said.

Officers recovered the bodies of the homeowner, Vijay Maurya , his wife Dheeraj Kumari and their two daughters, Priyanshi and Riyanshi , from a second room. Four cattle were also found burned in the same room, Singh added.

Police officials said that two open gas cylinders were found inside the burnt room, suggesting a possible gas leakage or intentional fire acceleration.

While the police are investigating the exact cause of the incident, initial questioning of the villagers pointed towards a dispute over work. Villagers said that Maurya was having garlic planted in his field, and the two deceased teenagers had been working for him for three days.

However, the police did not reveal the reason behind the incident.

Police and administrative officials, including Devi Patan Divisional Inspector General of Police Amit Pathak, Bahraich District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi and SP Ram Nayan Singh, rushed to the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are underway, officials said.

