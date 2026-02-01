4 migrant workers from Assam found dead in Karnataka home, Himanta seeks thorough probe

Four migrant workers from Assam were found dead on Saturday inside a rented room in Bengaluru Rural district’s Hoskote taluk, police said, adding that the men all worked at a nearby Coca-Cola warehouse. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences and sought a thorough probe into the incident. (HT_PRINT)

The victims were identified as Jayanth Sindhe (25), Nirendranath (24), Doctor Tait (25) and Dhanananjay Tait (20), said police, adding that preliminary investigations indicated suffocation to be the cause of death.

Bengaluru rural superintendent of police MV Chandra Kanth said the deaths appeared to be accidental but a detailed probe was underway. “Prima facie, it looks like a case of suffocation. The workers had cooked food late at night with the doors and windows completely shut. The gas stove was on, and smoke appears to have filled the room, leading to asphyxiation. However, we are verifying all possible angles,” he stated.

The bodies were found by the deceased’s fifth roommate, he added. “We are also examining whether the victims had consumed any intoxicants or substances before sleeping. Forensic and post-mortem reports will give clarity on the exact cause of death. At this stage, nothing can be ruled out. We have registered a case of unnatural death and launched investigation,” added the SP.

“We want a proper investigation and I will speak to the Karnataka chief minister personally,” Sarma told reporters, adding that the process for the return of the bodies to the state was currently underway.