e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 4-month-old tests positive for Covid-19 in UP’s Basti

4-month-old tests positive for Covid-19 in UP’s Basti

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Abdul Jadid
Abdul Jadid
Hindustantimes
         

GORAKHPUR: A four-month-old baby from eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP)’s Basti district tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday, an official said. The case is believed to have a connection with a 25-year-old grocer from Basti, who was the first Covid-19 related fatality from UP on March 31. Basti district has reported 14 Covid-19 positive cases to date.

“According to test reports, obtained from Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur, a four-month-old baby has tested Covid-19 positive. His parents are under quarantine, as their test reports are still awaited,” said Ashutosh Niranjan, district magistrate, Basti. The baby is a resident of Milat Nagar, one of the two hotspots in Basti district.

On Sunday, four new Covid-19 positive cases -- linked to the grocer -- came to light. “Four swab samples tested Covid-19 positive at BRD Medical College. The tests are being conducted under the supervision of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” said Dr Fakhriar Hussain, additional chief medical officer (ACMO), Gorakhpur, and the nodal officer for Covid-19 cases in the district.

The grocer had no known travel history. He was suffering for renal and lung disorders and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Basti district for the past three months. He was admitted to BRD Medical College on March 30 in a serious condition and he died at the hospital the following morning. His swab samples tested Covid-19 positive after his death.

top news
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
India’s ‘strong demarche’ to Pakistan over death of 3 civilians in shelling
India’s ‘strong demarche’ to Pakistan over death of 3 civilians in shelling
Donald Trump’s oil deal: The inside story of how the price war ended
Donald Trump’s oil deal: The inside story of how the price war ended
LIVE: Meghalaya joins list of states to extend lockdown till April 30
LIVE: Meghalaya joins list of states to extend lockdown till April 30
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news