Home / India News / 4 of family killed in Chhattisgarh, bodies found in water tank near house

4 of family killed in Chhattisgarh, bodies found in water tank near house

AN 11-year-old was found inside the house in a critical condition and has been admitted in a hospital in Raipur, police said.

india Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 10:46 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The villagers told police that the family had no enmity with anyone and they did not notice anyone going to their house, the police said. (Representative Photo @RaipurPoliceCG)
Four persons of a family were found dead in a village of Durg district, while an 11-year-old boy is in a critical condition, police said on Monday.

Police said that bodies of Balraj Sonkar (60), his wife, Dularin Bai (55), his son Rohit (30) and daughter-in-law Kirtin were found in and around their house in Khudmuda village under Amleshwar police station of the district on Monday morning.

Sonkar’s grandson was found inside the house in a critical condition and has been admitted in a hospital in Raipur, police said.

“Four bodies were found floating in the water tank while two were crushed with a heavy object. The incident took place at around midnight,” said Akash Rao, Sub-Divisional Police officer ( SDOP) Patan said.

The SDOP said that the boy, who survived the assault, is the only eyewitness of the case and his condition is serious.

“Initially, we found two bodies of women and Kirti’s 11-year-old son who was unconscious due to severe injuries. Later, with the help of sniffer dogs, we found bodies of both Balraj and Rohit in a nearby water tank,” said the SDOP.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killings and are on the hunt for the accused. The family was engaged in farming, said police, and used to live in a hut on their farm outside the village.

The villagers told police that the family had no enmity with anyone and they did not notice anyone going to their house, the police said.

“We are working on leads in the case but soon something positive will come out. We are working on all angles,” said the SDOP.

Chhattisgarh’s Director General of Police DM Awasthi told reporters that four teams have been constituted to solve the case.

