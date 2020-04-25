e-paper
4 of family, relative found dead in UP's Etah; no leads yet

4 of family, relative found dead in UP’s Etah; no leads yet

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:31 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hindustantimes
         

AGRA Five members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Shringarpur locality of Etah, early on Saturday.

The deceased were a retired clerk of the health department in Etah (70), his daughter-in-law (35), her two sons aged 10 and two and her sister (25).

“We are working on the case and the bodies have been sent for post mortem. The cause of deaths is unknown and we are waiting for the post mortem report before reaching a conclusion,” said Etah senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sunil Kumar Singh.

“There was no forced entry into the house and we had to use gas cutters to get in. The doors were closed from the inside,” he said.

“Investigations are on. We have found a bottle of sulphas, a poisonous substance and bathroom cleaner. There is a cut mark on the right wrist of the daughter-in-law. A blade was also found near the body of the deceased,” Singh said.

“We have taken a sample of milk in the kitchen and a forensic team was also called in to collect other evidence. We have collected CCTV footage from the nearby areas and have also asked for the call details to reach some conclusion,” added Singh.

“Some relatives of the family reside in a lane nearby but they did could not give us any leads. The 41-year-old son of the retired health official works in Uttrakhand for a pharma company and was informed about the incident. He has arrived but even he is clueless,” he said.

Locals said the bodies were recovered when the milkman arrived in the morning but no one answered the door bell. He informed the neighbours who called the police.

