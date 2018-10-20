4 siblings found hanging in Haryana home, cash crunch mentioned in ‘suicide note’

Four siblings were found hanging from ceiling fans in their rented house in Haryana’s Surajkund area Saturday morning, police said.

Inspector Vishal Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Surajkund police station said that the four members of the family committed suicide. “All the angles in the case are being investigated,” Kumar said.

The incident came to light after a caretaker raised an alarm about foul smell from their rented flat in Dayalbagh area. They were found hanging in two rooms.

ANI reported that a suicide note mentions financial trouble as the reason for the deaths.

They probably died 3 or 4 days back.

The siblings - three sisters and a brother – were unmarried and aged between 37 and 52.

The eldest Meena Matthew was 52. Two other sisters Neena and Jaya were aged 51 and 49 while the brother Pradeep was the youngest at 37.

Locals also said they may have committed suicide because of poverty. One of the women had a kidney ailment and had to undergo dialysis. In last six months they often borrowed money from neighbours.

“Some of these family members were ill and financially weak,” said R P Joshi, a neighbour. “I gave them Rs 24000 some time ago.”

The neighbours said the four had lost their parents recently. Both parents had retired as Haryana govt employees. While their father died six months ago, the mother died about two months back.

The bodies were sent to PGI Rohtak for post mortem.

