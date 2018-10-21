4 siblings found hanging in Faridabad home, suicide note recovered

A 38-year-old man and his three sisters — aged 41, 40 and 39 years — were found hanging from the ceiling fans of their house in Surajkund’s Dayalbagh in Faridabad on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Meena Mathews (41), Beena Mathews (40), Pradeep Mathews (38) and Jaya Mathews (39) by the police.

Police have recovered a suicide note from the house in which the four siblings have underlined their ongoing financial crisis and the recent deaths of their parents and youngest brother as the main reasons for them taking the extreme step.

Police have ruled out any foul play in the incident and are probing the contents of the suicide note. In their note, the siblings have requested that their belongings be sold to fund their funeral.

Around 7:30am on Saturday, a neighbour raised an alarm after finding blood oozing out of the main entrance of the house, where the siblings lived.

Police officer said that no other injury was found on the body and the blood that had oozed out of the house could have probably seeped out of their body as it started to decompose. They are waiting for the post-morten report.

The siblings lived in a two bedroom flat in the three-storey Aman Apartments building, which is situated barely 100 metres from Dayalbagh police post. The neighbour first informed the caretaker of the building and they tried to together peek inside but failed as all the windows and vents had been covered by curtains.

Rajkumar, the caretaker of the building, said, “One window of the main hall of the house had an air cooler. We moved the cooler and peeped in. That is when I saw two women, Meena and Beena, hanging from the ceiling fans in the hall. I immediately informed the others and one of us rushed to the Dayalbagh police post to inform the cops. The police came and broke open the door and found the remaining bodies. Jaya was found hanging from the fan in the first room, while Pradeep was found in another room at the end of the house.”

The caretaker added that as soon as the doors were broken open, a foul stench started emanating from the house. The house was soon swarmed by hundreds of residents from the neighborhood and police personnel. Forensics and crime teams later arrived at the spot.

Police officers who first reached the spot said that nylon ropes that the siblings had used to hang themselves were cut and the bodies brought down.

The bodies were then sent to PGI Rohtak for post-mortem examination.

Station house officer of Surajkund police station, Vishal Kumar, said preliminary probe suggested that no one in the neighbourhood had seen Pradeep or his sisters since Sunday. “The siblings used to visit a church in Sector 28 Surajkund. They were seen there on this Sunday. Their suicide note suggests that they were depressed due to the deaths of their father JJ Mathews in April, mother Agnes Mathews in July and then their youngest sibling, Sanju, last month. They have also mentioned that they were waiting for some money but did not get it when they needed it,” the SHO said.

The family, neighbours said, had moved in to the rented house in Dayalbagh in May this year. Earlier, they lived in a government quarter allotted to their father who worked in the Haryana government’s tourism department. After their father’s death, the family had to vacate the house and move in to the rented accommodation. Agnes worked in the housekeeping department of Rajhans Hotel in Surajkund.

Locals said that Sanju, 30, the youngest of the siblings, had met with an accident some months ago after which he was bedridden.

Neighbours said that most of the savings that the family had may have been spent in Sanju’s treatment, who passed away in September.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 07:46 IST