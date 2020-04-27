4 terrorists gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, encounter still on

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:37 IST

Four terrorists were killed by the security forces in an encounter which broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Sunday evening.

The gunbattle started after a patrol party of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and police was attacked in Guddar village in Devsar area of the district, reported news agency PTI. Kulgam Superintendent of Police said that the encounter is still going on.

The patrol party had gone to the village after receiving specific information about a group of terrorists hiding in there. As they closed in, they came under heavy automatic gunfire from the hiding terrorists after which an encounter broke out.

This is the fourth encounter in the area in last one week in which 14 militants were killed in different districts of south Kashmir.

With these killings, the number of militants killed in April this year has reached 26, PTI reported. The overall count of the militants killed so far this year has risen to 58, the news agency further reported.

The Indian Army, in two separate successful operations conducted within 24 hours from April 24 to 25, killed four terrorists at Anantnag and Pulwama districts.