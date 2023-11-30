4 ULFA-I cadres surrender before Assam Police

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 30 (ANI): Four United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadres surrendered at the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati on Wednesday, officials said. HT Image

The cadres surrendered in the presence of Assam Director General of Police GP Singh, Special DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior police officials.

The surrendered ULFA-I cadres were identified as Bikram Axom alias Nayan Patmaut, Dipok Hatiboruah alias Dibya Axom, Montu Moran alias Latest Axom alias Kulang Moran and Palash Moran alias Gopal Axom.

Speaking on rehabilitating the cadres, DGP GP Singh said, "I don't think it is a surrender. It is basically, as far as I am concerned, it's a homecoming. As far as rehabilitation is concerned, I have this feeling that rehabilitation should not be measured only in terms of the quantum of money given to any individual. It should be considered in terms of what would be the government or society's commitment towards them so that they are made self-dependent."

"Not only self-dependent but to an extent they create an environment, an enabling environment where they provide employment to others or whatever has been their own leadership skill because of which they were in Alpha for a long time and they had risen to a particular rank," he said.

"This leadership capability or quality is utilized in society to take ahead the people of their villages, and their local area and make them better human beings and self-dependency. I think that only the part of the signing is left. I am quite sure that within the next month, it will be done," said DGP GP Singh.

2 Thailand Hand grenades, 1 Austria-made 9X19 Pistol and 9 mm ammunition-25 rds have been recovered from them. In 2023, a total of 11 ULFA(I) cadres surrendered to the state and have come back to the mainstream.

As per Assam police officials, a total of five incidents have been committed by ULFA(I) this year in which 16 ULFA(I) cadres were arrested and one was killed in Police action.

Meanwhile, Manipur's oldest valley-based armed group, the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), on Wednesday signed a peace agreement to renounce violence and join the mainstream.

The agreement was signed in the national capital in the presence of Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and some members of the UNLF. The peace agreement signed with the UNLF by the Centre and the Manipur government marks the end of a six-decade-long armed movement. (ANI)