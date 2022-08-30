4 women die after botched up family planning surgery near Hyderabad

Four women succumbed to various complications arising out of family planning surgery conducted as part of a mass sterilisation camp at a community health centre (CHC) at Ibrahimpatnam of Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on August 25, health officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Mylaram Sushma (26) of Lingampalli village of Manchala block, N Mamatha (25) of Narsaipalli village of Madgul block, Mounika (26) of Kolukulapalli thanda and Avutharam Lavanya (27) of Sitarampet village.

In all, 34 women had undergone sterilisation at the Ibrahimpatnam CHC. “The condition of the remaining women is stable. Seven of them have been shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment,” director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao told reporters.

Of the four deceased, Mamata died on Sunday night while Sushma succumbed on Monday. “The remaining two died of complications in the wee hours of Tuesday,” Rao said.

He said that the medical superintendent of Ibrahimpatnam CHC has been placed under life-time suspension while the doctors who conducted the laparoscopic family planning surgery have been placed under suspension.

The Telangana government constituted a five-member expert committee headed by the director of public health to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the alleged botched surgeries. The licences of the doctors would be cancelled, if proved guilty, he said.

Rao said it had been a common practice that such sterilisation camps were conducted regularly across Telangana every month. “Experienced doctors perform double-puncture laparoscopy (DPL), tubectomy and vasectomy surgeries. Very rarely such incidents of botched up surgeries take place. We shall disclose the exact reasons how the women developed complications,” he said.

The director of public health, earlier, issued a statement saying four of the 34 women who had undergone DPL sterilisation surgery had complained of acute gastroenteritis and were admitted to private hospitals for treatment.

He said the DPL was usually the surgery of choice among women who want permanent sterilisation with minimal complications. “The surgery is preferred over other sterilisation techniques because it is highly acceptable among patients as they can get discharged on the same day and can resume their activities immediately,” he said.

Rao added that the state government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, besides a double-bedroom house and free education for their surviving children in residential schools.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. ...view detail