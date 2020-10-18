e-paper
Home / India News / 40 fall ill in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee after eating buckwheat chapatis

40 fall ill in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee after eating buckwheat chapatis

The administration has told traders selling buckwheat flour to stop selling the product immediately.

india Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 19:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haridwar
Out of the 40 people hospitalised, 20 were discharged on Sunday.
Out of the 40 people hospitalised, 20 were discharged on Sunday.(Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

About 40 people fell ill and reported symptoms of food poisoning in the rural belt of Roorkee in Haridwar district after eating chapatis made of buckwheat flour (Kuttu ka atta) on Saturday, officials said Sunday.

Buckwheat flour is considered healthy and pious by devotees who fast on Navratri and do not eat food items made of grains. On the first day of Navratri on Saturday, many people had eaten chapatis made from buckwheat flour. By the evening, many of them complained of food poisoning like symptoms and were rushed to nearby health facilities, officials said.

Forty patients were admitted at the government civil hospital and other private hospitals out of which 20 were discharged on Sunday.

According to Circle Officer, Roorkee, Chandan Singh Bisht traders selling buckwheat flour have been directed to stop selling them and officials concerned are collecting samples from various shops.

Haridwar’s food safety officer Santosh Kumar Yadav said that considering the festive season, the checking of food supplies at the border in particular buckwheat flour sweets, khoya, cheese and other items will be done more intensely.

People should avoid buying buckwheat flour from open sacks and ensure the expiry date is checked before buying, Yadav added.

Officials said that legal action will be taken against violators, and investigation by respective agencies is going on.

“Patients admitted to civil and other hospitals were from Bhagwanpur and Dhandera areas of Roorkee. Legal action will be taken against violators, after an investigation by officials is completed,” said joint magistrate Namami Bansal.

‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
‘B-team of BJP, vote splitters’: Tejashwi’s veiled attack on LJP
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: MI again in trouble after de Kock departs
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
