42 Jharkhand cops quarantined after raiding illegal liquor factory as accused tests Covid+

ranchi

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 15:08 IST

Forty-two policemen including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and officers in-charge of two police stations, who raided an illegal liquor unit last Saturday, have been quarantined in Jharkhand’s Koderma district after an accused who was arrested was found infected with coronavirus, police said on Tuesday.

“As many as 42 policemen were quarantined at our Domchanch based institutional quarantine centre. After five days, the high risk personnel that includes whosoever came in close contact with the Covid patient, will be examined. Then, samples of low risk personnel will be taken,” said Koderma deputy commissioner (DC) Ramesh Gholap.

A 42-member police team including DSP (headquarters) and officers in charge of Jay Nagar and Chandwara police stations raided an illegal liquor factory in Chutiyaro village under Jay Nagar police station on July 4, said Koderma sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Rajendra Prasad.

He said they also arrested two persons from the spot. “Before sending them to jail, they were tested for Covid-19 as per rule and a 24-year-old accused was found infected with coronavirus. He was immediately sent to Covid hospital, while the other person was sent to jail,” Prasad said.

All 42 personnel who were involved in the raid were put in quarantine on Monday, he said.

Meanwhile, the entry of common people has been prohibited in Jay Nagar and Chandwaro police stations as precautionary measures and both the police stations have been sanitized. The complainants have been asked to submit their applications at drop boxes or at the outer gates of the police stations.

On Monday, Chutiyaro village under Jay Nagar block where the illegal liquor factory was running was notified as a containment zone. “Contact tracing exercise in the village is being conducted. The villagers who came in contact with the accused will undergo Covid test,” the Koderma DC said.

Koderma district has recorded 202 Covid-19 cases till Monday. The number of active cases in the district is 45 and 156 people have been discharged from the hospitals.