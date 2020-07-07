e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / 42 Jharkhand cops quarantined after raiding illegal liquor factory as accused tests Covid+

42 Jharkhand cops quarantined after raiding illegal liquor factory as accused tests Covid+

The village where the illegal liquor factory was located has been declared a containment zone.

ranchi Updated: Jul 07, 2020 15:08 IST
Sanjoy Dey| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Sanjoy Dey| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Forty-two Jharkhand policemen who raided an illegal liquor factory in Koderma district have been quarantined after an accused tested positive for Covid-19.
Forty-two Jharkhand policemen who raided an illegal liquor factory in Koderma district have been quarantined after an accused tested positive for Covid-19.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
         

Forty-two policemen including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and officers in-charge of two police stations, who raided an illegal liquor unit last Saturday, have been quarantined in Jharkhand’s Koderma district after an accused who was arrested was found infected with coronavirus, police said on Tuesday.

“As many as 42 policemen were quarantined at our Domchanch based institutional quarantine centre. After five days, the high risk personnel that includes whosoever came in close contact with the Covid patient, will be examined. Then, samples of low risk personnel will be taken,” said Koderma deputy commissioner (DC) Ramesh Gholap.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

A 42-member police team including DSP (headquarters) and officers in charge of Jay Nagar and Chandwara police stations raided an illegal liquor factory in Chutiyaro village under Jay Nagar police station on July 4, said Koderma sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Rajendra Prasad.

He said they also arrested two persons from the spot. “Before sending them to jail, they were tested for Covid-19 as per rule and a 24-year-old accused was found infected with coronavirus. He was immediately sent to Covid hospital, while the other person was sent to jail,” Prasad said.

All 42 personnel who were involved in the raid were put in quarantine on Monday, he said.

Meanwhile, the entry of common people has been prohibited in Jay Nagar and Chandwaro police stations as precautionary measures and both the police stations have been sanitized. The complainants have been asked to submit their applications at drop boxes or at the outer gates of the police stations.

On Monday, Chutiyaro village under Jay Nagar block where the illegal liquor factory was running was notified as a containment zone. “Contact tracing exercise in the village is being conducted. The villagers who came in contact with the accused will undergo Covid test,” the Koderma DC said.

Koderma district has recorded 202 Covid-19 cases till Monday. The number of active cases in the district is 45 and 156 people have been discharged from the hospitals.

tags
top news
IAF projects day-night, all-weather combat capability in Ladakh
IAF projects day-night, all-weather combat capability in Ladakh
ED slaps money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL for airport scam
ED slaps money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL for airport scam
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
India’s Covid-19 tally: From one lakh cases in 110 days to 7 lakh in just 49 days
India’s Covid-19 tally: From one lakh cases in 110 days to 7 lakh in just 49 days
Watch: ESA’s stunning video of icy Korolev crater on Mars
Watch: ESA’s stunning video of icy Korolev crater on Mars
‘Told him to get a haircut’: When Chopra shared room with Dhoni in 2004
‘Told him to get a haircut’: When Chopra shared room with Dhoni in 2004
Gujarat: Knee-deep water throws life out of gear, cattle washed away in flood
Gujarat: Knee-deep water throws life out of gear, cattle washed away in flood
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In