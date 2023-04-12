4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bihar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred at around 5.35 am Wednesday in Bihar's Araria and 140 kilometres southwest of Siliguri, India's National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The United States Geological Survey reported the same quake at magnitude 4.0.(Representative)

The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter near Purnia.

The United States Geological Survey reported the same quake at magnitude 4.0.

Neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh too may have felt tremors, although there were no reports of any damage to property or loss of life.

Several users took to Twitter to share the jolts experienced early morning Wednesday.

Last month, a 6.6 quake struck northern Afghanistan resulting in strong tremors in northern India including the Delhi-NCR region. Reportedly the quake was felt in Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

